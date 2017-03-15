Uncategorized
Trump’s Twitter Fingers Seek Out Snoop Dogg & Reporter Who Uncovered His 2005 Tax Return

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 8 hours ago
President Trump Holds A Listening Session With GOP Members

Source: Pool / Getty

Trump responded via Twitter to Snoop Dogg’s new video, where a Trump look-a-like gets shot.

 

President Trump found the time on Wednesday morning to log onto the internet and blast rapper Snoop Dogg and David Cay Johnston, the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter who uncovered his 2005 tax return.

His first target was Johnston, who during a Tuesday MSNBC appearance with Rachel Maddow, revealed Trump reported $150 million in income and paid $38 million in federal taxes. The information was also confirmed by the White House.

“Does anybody really believe that a reporter, who nobody ever heard of, “went to his mailbox” and found my tax returns? @NBCNews FAKE NEWS!” Trump tweeted.

Johnston, a Daily Beast columnist, said he received Trump’s tax form in the mail from an unnamed source.

The journalist did not rule out Trump as the leak on Maddow’s show, citing Trump’s history of disclosing information.“Donald Trump has over the years leaked all sorts of things,” he said. “Donald has a long history of leaking material about himself when he thinks it’s in his interest.” 

Johnston hit back on Wednesday with a tweet in the same tone Trump uses when he’s bigly mad.

The simmering bombshell regarding Trump and his taxes bubbled over last year when he promised to unveil his returns after an audit concluded. The election came and went, making him the first presidential candidate and president to withhold tax returns from the public.

Trump then honed in on legendary West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg after he sub-tweeted Johnston, then ante’d up by adding the rapper’s official twitter handle in his response.

In Snoop Dogg’s most recent visual for the single “Lavender,” the rapper shoots at a clown-faced caricature of Trump. Although the scene ends without bloodshed, the imagery riled Trump up enough to respond for the whole world to see.

We’ll just have to wait and see what the Doggfather’s response to this will be.

SOURCE: The Hill

SEE ALSO:

White House Says Trump Paid $38 Million In Federal Taxes In 2005

Snoop Dogg Takes A Shot At Clown Caricature Of Donald Trump In Latest Music Video

 

