Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Michael B. Jordan Considered For a “Matrix” Reboot

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 6 hours ago
Leave a comment

Michael B Jordan

Source: Interactive One / GlobalGrind


Michael B. Jordan is being considered to star in a reboot of “The Matrix” at Warner Bros, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Zak Penn in talks to write a treatment updating the groundbreaking 1999 sci-fi movie. At this point, the Wachowski siblings, who wrote and directed the original and its two sequels, are not involved.

The original movie sees humanity living in a simulated reality, unaware that humans are in pods in which their bodies are being harvested for energy. A computer programmer named Neo (Keanu Reeves) slowly becomes aware of this virtual existence, eventually becoming humanity’s lone hope to overthrow the oppressors.

Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving co-starred in the films.

The studio had no comment regarding Jordan.

 

SOURCE: EURweb.com

Article Courtesy of EURweb

Picture Courtesy of InteractiveOne and GlobalGrind

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

considered , film , matrix , Michael B. Jordan , movie , Reboot

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 6 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 1 day ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 1 day ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 1 day ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 weeks ago
Photos