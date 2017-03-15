Michael B. Jordan Considered For a “Matrix” Reboot

Michael B. Jordan is being considered to star in a reboot of “The Matrix” at Warner Bros, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Zak Penn in talks to write a treatment updating the groundbreaking 1999 sci-fi movie. At this point, the Wachowski siblings, who wrote and directed the original and its two sequels, are not involved.
The original movie sees humanity living in a simulated reality, unaware that humans are in pods in which their bodies are being harvested for energy. A computer programmer named Neo (Keanu Reeves) slowly becomes aware of this virtual existence, eventually becoming humanity’s lone hope to overthrow the oppressors.
Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss and Hugo Weaving co-starred in the films.
The studio had no comment regarding Jordan.
