Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Will Smith Turns Into Uncle Phil While Bungee Jumping

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air

Source: NBC / Getty


The late James Avery was 44 years old when The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air premiered in 1990. Will Smith — the titular fresh prince — is currently 48 years old. That’s right: Will is older than Uncle Phil was when he invited his nephew to live with him. That’s horrifying, you’re getting old, we’re all getting old, nothing we do matters because soon we’ll all be worm food, etc.

Anyway! Smith is fast approaching the half-century milestone, but the Bright star has the energy of someone half his age. He recently fulfilled a long-time dream by bungee-jumping — have we learned nothing from Trevor Collins-Newsworthy? — from the Victoria Falls bridge. “This is going to be a cool shot, this is going to be a really cool shot” he said, sounding like Jon Glaser. “Bungee jumping Victoria Falls, I have been wanting to do this for almost 20 years. This is living! This is living right here!” And this is what living looks like.

Eventually, we all become the Uncle Phil.


READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

First Picture Courtesy of NBC and Getty Images

Tweet and Second Picture Courtesy of Twitter and Uproxx

Video Courtesy of YouTube and Uproxx

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

BUNGEE JUMPING , James Avery , The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air , Uncle Phil , Will Smith

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 6 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 1 day ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 1 day ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 1 day ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 weeks ago
Photos