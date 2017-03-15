Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Bow Wow Jumps Into The Snoop VS Trump Feud, He Says They Would “Pimp” Melania

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 4 hours ago
Leave a comment
Showtime's Floyd 'Money' Mayweather V. Andre Berto Fight

Source: Bryan Steffy / Getty

Sigh. Bow Wow seems to be hellbent on racking up as many L’s as possible.

 

Bow Wow just gave the 2017 demonstration of “when keeping it real goes wrong.” If you haven’t heard, earlier today Trump indulged in his favorite past time by using his Twitter fingers to bash Snoop Dogg by saying he has a “failing career” after the rapper was featured in a new music video where he shoots a lookalike of the POTUS. This is where Bow Wow comes in to try and help…all while failing miserably.

So far Snoop has yet to verbally respond to Trump’s critiques, except for posing in front of his platinum plaques to let #45 know that he is far from a failure, but that didn’t stop Bow Wow from jumping in to defend him. Instead of just attacking Trump directly, which is the easiest thing to do, he went to attacking Melania Trump instead.

Bow Wow tweeted that Trump better shut the f**k up before he and Snoop “pimp” Melania. Yikes! While we all have our issues with Trump, his administration and his family, saying that you would pimp out the FLOTUS is about as dumb and ridiculous as it gets. First, Snoop can handle himself pretty well and didn’t need Bow Wow jumping in and secondly, if Bow Wow wanted to defend his Uncle Snoop there are certainly better ways instead of alluding to the prostitution of the Melania Trump.

As usual, Bow Wow takes another L, due to his apparent impulse control issues that cause him to make himself a constant mockery on social media. Please do better. If you want to bash Trump, find a better way.

You can read Bow Wow’s tweet BELOW:

Check out today’s Top Stories here:

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932010/trump-snoop-dogg-reporter/

https://hellobeautiful.com/2932014/cardi-b-source-interview/

 

SOURCE: HelloBeautiful.com

Article Courtesy of HelloBeautiful

Picture Courtesy of Bryan Steffy, Getty Images, and HelloBeautiful

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

bow wow , celebrity news , Donald Trump , Entertainment News , Melania Trump , politics , snoop dogg

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Woman Says She’s the Love Child of Janet…
 6 hours ago
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 1 day ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 1 day ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 1 day ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 6 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 2 weeks ago
Photos