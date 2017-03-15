SHARIFDKINGLIVE JUELZ SANTANA & DAVE EAST FT. BOBBY SHMURDA & ROWDY REBEL – ‘TIME TICKING’ (VIDEO)

Harlem natives Jeulez Santana & Dave East come together to exposure the timing of the industry. They also bring Brooklyn along for the ride with the help of GS9. Juelz has done his part to bring back that vintage vibe of hip-hop to the fore front with the release of his new content. Here is the “Time Ticking” visual as Juelz prepares the world for “The Get Back.”
The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks
10 photos Launch gallery
The Internet Hilariously Reacts To Nicki Minaj’s Three New Diss Tracks
1. Deion Sanders Jr. chimed in.1 of 10
2. The Barbz are overjoyed.2 of 10
3. The Remy fans….not so much.3 of 10
4. Yikes.4 of 10
5. Some people just appreciate the effort.5 of 10
6. While others want Nicki to win at all costs!6 of 10
7. Thoughts?7 of 10
8. Both women are intelligent.8 of 10
9. A Nicki stan tweeted about his queen’s new tracks, and she liked it. Pet-ty.9 of 10
10. YMCMB vs Remy & Pap?10 of 10
#FOLLOWTHECROWN:
WWW.TWITTER.COM/SHARIFDKING
WWW.FACEBOOK.COM/OFFCIALSHARIFDKING
WWW.INSTAGRAM.COM/SHARIFDKING
SNAPCHAT – SHARIFDKING
comments – Add Yours