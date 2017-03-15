Music & Entertainment
#SHARIFDKINGLIVE JUELZ SANTANA & DAVE EAST FT. BOBBY SHMURDA & ROWDY REBEL – 'TIME TICKING' (VIDEO)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

Posted 2 hours ago
Harlem natives Jeulez Santana & Dave East come together to exposure the timing of the industry. They also bring Brooklyn along for the ride with the help of GS9. Juelz has done his part to bring back that vintage vibe of hip-hop to the fore front with the release of his new content. Here is the “Time Ticking” visual as Juelz prepares the world for “The  Get Back.”

 

 

Nicki Minaj got back in her rap bag and dropped three new tracks on Friday: “No Frauds,” “Regret In Your Tears,” and “Changed It.” “No Frauds,” featuring Lil Wayne and Drake, was a direct diss at Remy Ma three weeks after she dropped her savage diss track “shETHER.” Meanwhile, “Regret In Your Tears” is a diss record to her ex Meek Mill who has been nothing but shady since they split. Of course, the Internet had a field day with this one. Check out what people had to say.

 

