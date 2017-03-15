JustAsh
Twitter Fingers Has Words For Snoop Dogg

Donald Trump

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Staff / Getty

President Trump is no stranger when it comes to voicing his opinion, especially on Twitter. When he caught wind of Snoop Dogg’s latest video for “Lavender,” he wasn’t too thrilled about the “Ronald Klump” character.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Of course, everyone can argue freedom of speech, and President Trump was ready on Twitter to get some things off his chest.

Even though it was in a playful manner, do you agree with the message Snoop is sending in the video? And doesn’t Trump have something better to do in the White House than tweet about this?

Photos