Twitter Fingers Has Words For Snoop Dogg

President Trump is no stranger when it comes to voicing his opinion, especially on Twitter. When he caught wind of Snoop Dogg’s latest video for “Lavender,” he wasn’t too thrilled about the “Ronald Klump” character.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Of course, everyone can argue freedom of speech, and President Trump was ready on Twitter to get some things off his chest.

Can you imagine what the outcry would be if @SnoopDogg, failing career and all, had aimed and fired the gun at President Obama? Jail time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2017

Even though it was in a playful manner, do you agree with the message Snoop is sending in the video? And doesn’t Trump have something better to do in the White House than tweet about this?

