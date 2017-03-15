Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

Donald Trumps Tax Returned Leaked!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 57 mins ago
Leave a comment

Rachel Maddow promised a bombshell on her MSNBC show Tuesday night with the tease of Donald Trump‘s tax returns. What she didn’t tell us in the teases, but later revealed on the show, was that the tax return was from 2005. Although the documents were more than a decade old, they did give us some information.

The two pages of his federal tax returns showed that Trump wrote off more than $100 million in business loses to cut his taxes.

They also showed that he paid $38 million in federal income taxes on his reported income of $150 million. He was able to save millions by claiming loses from the previous year.

The White House issued a response, even before the show went on the air, that said, “You know you are desperate for ratings when you are willing to violate the law to push a story about two pages of tax returns from over a decade ago.” (The New York Times)

Fasho Thoughts:

  • The tax returns were sent anonymously to David Cay Johnston, a one-time New York Times reporter who covered the IRS and wrote a book on Trump.
  • Johnston and others speculated that the returns could have been sent by Trump or his associates as a distraction.
  • Trump broke a long tradition followed by presidential candidates when he refused to release his taxes.
  • The leaked tax forms are stamped “client copy.”
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed

10 photos Launch gallery

The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed

Continue reading Donald Trumps Tax Returned Leaked!!!

The Internet Had The Pettiest Reactions To A Trump Supporter Being Stabbed

A Trump supporter was stabbed in his throat after an argument went bad last week. <a href="http://globalgrind.com/4209438/trump-supporter-stabbed-in-his-throat-after-using-racial-slur/">According to our report</a>, two men started talking politics at a bar in Pasco, Washington when things got heated. Read some of the internet’s reactions here.

Donald , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , leaked , Returned , tax , Trumps

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 13 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 14 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 15 hours ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 5 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 7 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Photos