Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For 'Insecure' Season Two

Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For 'Insecure' Season Two

This announcement just made summer 2017 all the way lit!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

Posted 6 hours ago
Last fall HBO’s hit series Insecure became a cultural phenomenon practically as soon as it premiered. It quickly landed repeated spots on critic’s lists for 2016’s best shows and even garnered series creator and star Issa Rae a Golden Globe nomination. The ratings were great, the buzz was even better and the social media numbers courtesy of #BlackTwitter were through the roof, making a second season a no-brainer. Now, Issa Rae gave fans the news they have been waiting for since the season finale, as she announced the second season premiere date on Twitter.

If you’ve been dying to find out about the relationship situations with Issa, Lawrence, Molly and Daniel, be sure to make room on your calendar for Sunday nights this July. Issa Rae surprised Insecure fans when she revealed in a video on her Twitter account that the HBO comedy would officially return to TV screens on July 23, for what is sure to be an explosive season, if the season one finale is any indication.

You can take a look at Issa’s video reveal BELOW:

While she doesn’t reveal any of the juicy details of the Issa/Lawrence breakup or where Molly currently stands on her quest for love, she has provided us with enough anticipation to hold us over until the summer premiere. Insecure is officially back ya’ll!

 

