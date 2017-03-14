The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Prank Call: Roy Wood Jr. Tries To Cook Chicken In A Laundromat [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 18 hours ago
The people running the local laundromat are not amused when prankster Roy Wood Jr. calls up from the chicken joint nearby asking for help. He tells them that problems in the kitchen have lead to the need for an alternative way to cook their rotisserie chicken, like tossing them in the dryer at a laundromat. Click on the audio player to hear how the owner reacted in this hilarious prank call on The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

