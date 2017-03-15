The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Black Tony Is Devastated When His Dogs Are Let Lose [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment


Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley to tell him he’s upset because somebody let all the dogs he’s been sheltering loose. Rickey says he may not have had the best intentions with them anyway, but nevertheless, Black Tony maintains that he is quite devastated.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays from 6-10 am EST!

RELATED: Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony: “I’m Tryna Get My Life Right, But We Still Be Stealin” [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Black Tony Says He Can’t Come Work Because His Friend Stole His Shoes [EXCLUSIVE]

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/4/-3/10)

31 photos Launch gallery

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/4/-3/10)

Continue reading 31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/4/-3/10)

31 Celebrity Instagrams You Missed This Week (3/4/-3/10)

Black Tony , dogs , Loose

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 19 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 20 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 21 hours ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 5 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Photos