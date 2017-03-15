Black Tony Is Devastated When His Dogs Are Let Lose [EXCLUSIVE]

Black Tony calls up Rickey Smiley to tell him he’s upset because somebody let all the dogs he’s been sheltering loose. Rickey says he may not have had the best intentions with them anyway, but nevertheless, Black Tony maintains that he is quite devastated.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from "The Rickey Smiley Morning Show."
