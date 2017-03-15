The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

How Pharrell Is Making Fashion History [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
Leave a comment


Pharrell has for a long time been someone making notable and sometimes outrageous fashion moves (remember that Grammy hat?) Well, he’s about to make another fashion move that will go down in the history books, though Headkrack isn’t too sure if it’s a move worth celebrating.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Dance To Pharrell’s “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Pharrell Williams Should Win An Academy Award For “Happy” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: 3 Things You Can’t Do While Listening To “Happy” By Pharrell [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

16 photos Launch gallery

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Continue reading Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter

designer , Fashion , Headkrack , history , Pharrell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 17 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 18 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 19 hours ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 5 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Photos