How Pharrell Is Making Fashion History [EXCLUSIVE]

Pharrell has for a long time been someone making notable and sometimes outrageous fashion moves (remember that Grammy hat?) Well, he’s about to make another fashion move that will go down in the history books, though Headkrack isn’t too sure if it’s a move worth celebrating.
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
Every Time Pharrell Williams Was A Trendsetter
1. Bape became successful thanks in large part to Pharrell’s co-sign early on.Source:Getty 1 of 16
2. Bape, BBC, and Ice Cream had the co-sign from Kanye West.Source:Getty 2 of 16
3. Pharrell made being a N.E.R.D. cool.Source:Getty 3 of 16
4. Letterman jackets would become a staple in Pharrell’s clothing line.Source:Getty 4 of 16
5. Pharrell rocking Billionaire Boys Club, his successful clothing brand.Source:Getty 5 of 16
6. Before there were Yeezys, there were Ice Creams.Source:Getty 6 of 16
7. He dubbed this oversized, bright purple Hermes as his “travel bag.”Source:Getty 7 of 16
8. Remember when Pharrell had people of all ages attempting the Star Trek symbol?Source:Getty 8 of 16
9. High fashion fur at a Moncler show.Source:Getty 9 of 16
10. His Louis Vuitton scarf was pretty dope.Source:Getty 10 of 16
11. Pharrell has always cleaned up nice.Source:Getty 11 of 16
12. Ice Cream craze.Source:Getty 12 of 16
13. Before Lil Wayne was skateboarding, Pharrell was and reppin’ it hard.Source:Getty 13 of 16
14. The infamous Pharrell hat.Source:Getty 14 of 16
15. Back in the day, Pharrell’s signature style included trucker hats.Source:Getty 15 of 16
16. When his pants were shorter than his wife’s on the red carpet.Source:Getty 16 of 16
