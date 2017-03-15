The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Paternity Results: Married Man Doesn’t Think Flight Attendant’s Baby Is His [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 16 hours ago
A married man met a flight attendant while he was flying first class, and the two of them got together after a few drinks. She is certain that the baby she had since is his, while he doesn’t think it’s at all possible.

Check out part one above, and part two, below, to find out who the baby belongs to in this exclusive clip from Paternity Test Tuesdays!

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST and for more paternity test results click here.

Part II:

