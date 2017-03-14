White “Bachelorette” Contestant Says on TV He’s “Ready to Go Black

Rachel Lindsay is the first African-American Bachelorette, and now that the show has started, it’s already getting racial.
One of the suitors, a white man, assured Lindsay when he met her that he is “ready to go black.”
“I just want to let you know I’m ready to go black,” Dean said. “And I’m never going to go back.”
The audience seemed to love the line and burst into applause as Lindsay smiled and said, “I love that.”
