White “Bachelorette” Contestant Says on TV He’s “Ready to Go Black

is the first African-American Bachelorette, and now that the show has started, it’s already getting racial.

One of the suitors, a white man, assured Lindsay when he met her that he is “ready to go black.”

“I just want to let you know I’m ready to go black,” Dean said. “And I’m never going to go back.”

The audience seemed to love the line and burst into applause as Lindsay smiled and said, “I love that.”

With wild Dean and Rachel's hot little jumpsuit number, I think we may just have us a #bachelor season!🌹😂#TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/dKvPb0zmZZ — Kim Bishop (@crockpotempire) March 14, 2017

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Lorenzo Bevilaqua and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, ABC, and Warner Bros Television