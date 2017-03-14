Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

White “Bachelorette” Contestant Says on TV He’s “Ready to Go Black

Written By: Alea Jo

Posted 19 hours ago
Leave a comment

ABC's 'Good Morning America' - 2017

Source: Lorenzo Bevilaqua / Getty


Rachel Lindsay is the first African-American Bachelorette, and now that the show has started, it’s already getting racial.

One of the suitors, a white man, assured Lindsay when he met her that he is “ready to go black.”

“I just want to let you know I’m ready to go black,” Dean said. “And I’m never going to go back.”

The audience seemed to love the line and burst into applause as Lindsay smiled and said, “I love that.”

READ MORE: TheGrio.com

Article Courtesy of The Grio

Picture Courtesy of Lorenzo Bevilaqua and Getty Images

Tweet and Video Courtesy of Twitter, ABC, and Warner Bros Television 

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

51 photos Launch gallery

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Continue reading The Best Photos Of Fantasia’s Body Transformation [Gallery]

The Best Photos Of Fantasia's Body Transformation [Gallery]

Rachel Lindsay , RACIAL , reality , television , the bachelorette

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Terrence Howard, Paula Patton And Mike Epps Set…
 17 hours ago
Check Out The Explosive Trailer For ‘Braxton Family…
 18 hours ago
Issa Rae Officially Reveals Premiere Date For ‘Insecure’…
 19 hours ago
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 5 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 5 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 week ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 week ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Photos