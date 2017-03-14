Beyoncé’s Dad, Matthew Knowles, Got Stuck at Cleveland Hopkins Airport

CLEVELAND – Just shy of spring, airports across the country are bracing for a major winter storm. Thousands of flight delays and cancellations are leaving fliers in limbo.

“We got, what about four, five hours,” said Peter Torneanu to his wife after their flight was cancelled. “I hope they don’t cancel that one. I hope they don’t cancel it but you never know with the bad weather.”

Hopkins Airport officials say they’re ready for the storm. They’re pretreating runways and prepping staff for possible overtime.

“Obviously people are concerned about whether or not their flight will still be there,” Michelle Dynia with Hopkins Airport. “The airlines are doing whatever they can to get you where you need to go.”

Depending on your ticket and airline you may be eligible to book another flight free of charge. It’s an offer many airlines are extending to frustrated fliers this week.

“What I need is for Beyoncé to bring me her private jet,” said Mathew Knowles, Beyoncé’s father. He was at the airport trying to fly out as well, proving that Mother Nature can be a bigger celebrity than anyone when it comes to a winter storm.

You know you're a #Beyonce fan when you recognize her dad at the airport 😁https://t.co/HoprZPsCgB — Maia Belay (@MaiaBelay_FOX8) March 14, 2017



READ MORE: Fox8.com

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Johnny Nunez and Getty Images

First and Second Tweet, Second Picture, and First Video Courtesy of Twitter and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Second Video Courtesy of YouTube and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland