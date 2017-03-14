Chance The Rapper Selling Out?

Chance the Rapper has been thinking a lot about making some major changes in his life — charging for his debut album and moving back in with his parents. And despite what you might assume, money is’t the motivation behind either decision.

On selling his next album: “I think I might actually sell this album… I kind of hate the fact that I can’t chart, really… I can chart, but the way they have the streaming [stuff] set up is weak… It’s unfair. 1500 streams is equivalent to one album sale… Nobody listens to their songs [1500] times when they buy it.” Still, nothing is set in stone and he says it’s “just an idea.”

On changing his living situation: “I’m honestly, in real life, thinking about moving in with my parents right now… I think, anybody, if they were in my position — if they were 23 with a kid for the first time and were working — they would find comfort in being able to stay with their parents. If their parents are willing. I guess that’s just what it all comes down to — if they’re willing.” (Complex)

Fasho Thought:

It’s important to have a strong support system around you — especially when you’re blowing up like Chance is.

He’s doing a lot right now in his life, in his career and in his community — he doesn’t want to spread himself too thin.

Is Chance a sell-out if he decides to sell his new album?

He might be trying to test the waters and see what people think.

Chance got the Grammys to change the rules to include streaming albums — could he get the Billboard charts changed, too?

