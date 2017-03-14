Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

KANYE WEST: Cousin’s Kid Dead!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

Posted 16 mins ago
Leave a comment

Kanye West continues to deal with losses in his family.

His cousin’s one-year-old son, Avery, died suddenly this week. The cousin, Ricky Anderson, works at Yeezy’s GOOD Music label in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Avery died in his sleep overnight. Ricky wrote, “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in paradise! I love you man.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Kanye’s been through a lot in his life. But what doesn’t kill you makes you “Stronger.”
  • Losing a loved one, even if it’s a distant relative, is never easy.
  • Thoughts and prayers with Kanye, Ricky and their families.
  • We’re guessing this isn’t the same cousin that stole his laptop.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

11 photos Launch gallery

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

Continue reading KANYE WEST: Cousin’s Kid Dead!

Love Lockdown: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Celebrate 2 Years Of Marriage

 

Cousin’s , Dead , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , kanye west , kid

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 4 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 4 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 6 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 7 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 1 week ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 1 week ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 2 weeks ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 2 weeks ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 2 weeks ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 2 weeks ago
Photos