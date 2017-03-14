KANYE WEST: Cousin’s Kid Dead!

Kanye West continues to deal with losses in his family.

His cousin’s one-year-old son, Avery, died suddenly this week. The cousin, Ricky Anderson, works at Yeezy’s GOOD Music label in Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Avery died in his sleep overnight. Ricky wrote, “Today was the worst day of my life! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in paradise! I love you man.”

