Here’s How Many Black Women Made Cosmopolitan’s List Of The Most Beautiful Women In The World

Take a wild guess.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

Posted 19 hours ago
Black woman with disgusted attitude at waterfront

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty


Cosmopolitan is receiving a ton of criticism for an article that basically listed White women as the most beautiful women in the world. The article, which has since been taken down, was based on a supposed “scientific” study that collected data via face shapes.

https://twitter.com/Cosmopolitan/status/768519573511475200

The resulting top ten most beautiful women list included people like Kim Kardashian, Kate Moss, and Scarlett Johansson, while Black women were nowhere to be found. You can read the list below.

1. Amber Heard: 91.85 percent

2. Kim Kardashian: 91.39 percent

3. Kate Moss: 91.06 percent

4. Emily Ratajkowski: 90.8 percent

5. Kendall Jenner: 90.18 percent

6. Helen Mirren: 89.93 percent

7. Scarlett Johansson: 89.82 percent

8. Selena Gomez: 89.57 percent

9. Marilyn Monroe: 89.41 percent

10. Jennifer Lawrence: 89.24 percent

Social media was quick to drag Cosmopolitan.

Such lists should serve as warning to how we determine data as fact. One could imagine that most of the people tested, questioned, or used for study where of the Eurocentric persuasion. Some people have even pointed out that some women on the list are known for appropriating their aesthetic from Black people.

Cosmopolitan has had robust articles about race and has featured a number of brilliant Black writers. Such a shame that they believed posting this list would be a good idea.

