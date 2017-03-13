Black Tony Starts A New Initiative To Help Stray Pit Bulls [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Black Tony has been busying himself with making his community better. He calls up Rickey Smiley and explains that he is particularly touched by seeing stray Pit Bulls walking around the neighborhood malnourished with nowhere to go. So he’s decided to start doing something about it.

