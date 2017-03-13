Deray Davis On Which “Hip-Hop Squares” Celebrity Guest Played High [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Comedian Deray Davis chats with Rickey Smiley about his new gig hosting “Hip-Hop Squares.” He explains how the new show is different form the original Hollywood Squares. He reveals some of the many celebrities- including our very own Da Brat -that make appearances on the show, and which of the guests is most likely to have been high while playing the game.

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

