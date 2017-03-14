Music & Entertainment
#SharifDKingLive Dj Premier & Miguel – 2 Loving U (Video)

Written By: Sharif D. King/King Sharif

The Hip Hop Mogul, Legendary producer, and Prolific DJ Premier has linked up with RNB Crooner Miguel  to put together music that would make a statement in music far beyond what’s being displayed in both Hip Hop and RNB. After putting out the “2 Lovin U” single which fans raved over, it only made sense to take it a step further with the visual. Although, this is suppose to just be a single from the duo on Dj Premier’s new label “To The Top”, i can envision an entire album between Miguel and Premier in the near future. Watch The Hip Hop & RNB Duo Visual for “2 Loving U” below.

 

 

