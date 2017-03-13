WTFasho A New Masturbation Bill Introduced By Texas State Rep!!!

A bill that calls for fining men for masturbating and making them go to counseling before getting a prescription for Viagra has been introduced by a Texas state representative.

Introduced by Democratic state Representative Jessica Farrar, the bill calls for a $100 penalty for “masturbatory emissions” that occur outside of a hospital or a women’s vagina. The legislation says that each such incident would be “considered an act against an unborn child, and failing to preserve the sanctity of life.”

Also under the bill, which Farrar called “satirical,” doctors could refuse to perform vasectomies and colonoscopies or write prescriptions for Viagra. (The Hill)

Fasho Thoughts:

Farrar is trying to show the ridiculousness of laws that impact women’s health.

Farrar acknowledges that the bill is funny, but wrote on Facebook, “Women are not laughing at state-imposed regulations and obstacles that interfere with their ability to legally access safe healthcare.”