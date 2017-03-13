JustAsh
Home > JustAsh

Faith Evans Bio Pic Is In The Works

Written By: justash

2 hours ago
Leave a comment
Puff Daddy And Bad Boy Family Reunion Tour At The Forum In Inglewood, CA

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

Would you watch a Faith Evans movie? The Bad Boy artist has some new music on the way with Biggie and now a bio pic coming up that she will be the executive producer.

“I’m the executive producer on it, and I’m working closely with the screenwriters,” she said. “It’s definitely not going to be something other than what I would want to see. I like to be very tactful — but honest.” – HNHH

Not sure what the movie will cover, but will be based on her 2009 memoir “Keep The Faith.”

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , bio pic , faith evans , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 2 days ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 3 days ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 5 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 5 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 6 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 6 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 1 week ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 1 week ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 1 week ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 1 week ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
Photos