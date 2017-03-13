Faith Evans Bio Pic Is In The Works

Would you watch a Faith Evans movie? The Bad Boy artist has some new music on the way with Biggie and now a bio pic coming up that she will be the executive producer.

“I’m the executive producer on it, and I’m working closely with the screenwriters,” she said. “It’s definitely not going to be something other than what I would want to see. I like to be very tactful — but honest.” – HNHH

Not sure what the movie will cover, but will be based on her 2009 memoir “Keep The Faith.”

