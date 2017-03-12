The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Bernice Jenkins & Ms. Janie Kick Off Church Announcements With “Bad & Boujee” [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

19 hours ago
Bernice Jenkins and Ms. Janie really enjoyed listening to Migos“Bad & Boujee,” so Bernice kicked off the announcements with her own rendition, with Ms. Janie as a hype woman! Listen to the audio player to hear what happened in this exclusive clip of these Church Announcements!

Get the latest announcements from Bernice Jenkins here and listen LIVE weekdays from 6-10 a.m. EST to The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

