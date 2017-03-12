Music
Tristan Thompson Almost Reportedly Comes to Blows with Lamar Odom

Written By: Alea Jo

1 day ago
Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers

Source: David Liam Kyle / Getty


UPDATE: The Cleveland Cavaliers have won against the Orlando Magic on Saturday, March 12, 2017 with the score of 116-104.  

 

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been going through a bit of a rough patch recently, losing three games in a row (despite monster efforts from LeBron James) and now we have reports of some off-court issues involving Tristan Thompson, Lamar Odom and, yes, Khloe Kardashian.

According to Radar Online, Thompson and Odom reportedly had an altercation at Kardashian’s home after she tried to introduce the two. Odom, who was Kardashian’s husband, and Thompson, Kardashian’s current boyfriend, apparently weren’t too cordial in their meeting.

“Khloe arranged for the guys to meet at her home a few weeks ago, because she wants to stay on good terms with Lamar and thought he and Tristan would keep things civilized,” said an insider.

According to the source, Odom, 37, “rocked up with a couple of his buddies” in tow and the ill-conceived meeting with Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Thompson, 25, quickly turned ugly.

“She didn’t count on how snarky and hostile Lamar was going to be, plus how super-protective Tristan acted in return,” said the insider. “Lamar’s friends had to pull them off each other once things got really bad. Khloe now realizes they can’t be in the same room ever again.”

We obviously don’t know exactly what happened and must consider the source with regards to this report, but it’s not surprising to find an NBA player entangled in an off-court distraction while dating Khloe Kardashian.

 

READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Radar Online and Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of David Liam Kyle and Getty Images

khloe kardashian , Lamar Odom , tristan thompson

Photos