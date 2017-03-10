News
The Notorious B.I.G.’s Mother: ‘I Have A Very Good Idea Who Murdered Christopher’

She believes a conspiracy is at play.

In light of the 20th anniversary of The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, his mom, Voletta Wallace, spoke with DailyMail.com.

Her son, whose real name is Christopher Wallace, was killed on March 9, 1997 in a drive-by shooting. Following his final performance at the Soul Train Awards, the acclaimed rapper was gunned down in his SUV after leaving an after-party at the Petersen Automotive Museum in L.A.

Voletta Wallace spoke with DailyMail.com from her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania. She insisted, “I have a very good idea who murdered Christopher and I genuinely believe that the LAPD know exactly who did too.” She continues, “They’ve done their investigation, but they just refuse to move forward. I don’t know why they haven’t arrested who was involved…it seems to me that it’s one giant conspiracy, and someone is definitely being protected somewhere down the line.”

Many theories have surfaced regarding The Notorious B.I.G’s death. A source that was with Biggie the night he died even asserts that the bullets were meant for P. Diddy, or Sean Combs, instead of Biggie. According to DailyMail.com, he explains that murder attempt was out of retaliation for the killing of Biggie’s rap rival Tupac Shakur. Many other people, along with the source, theorize that P. Diddy had something to do with Shakur’s death back in September of 1996.

Whoever, Biggie’s killer is, his mom says, “There’s no closure for me until that murderer is behind bars and sentenced.” But, she further assures, “That may give me some closure to grab onto, but it sure won’t ever bring my son back.”

You can read Wallace’s full interview at DailyMail.com were she continues to mourn the loss of her son.

