Migos’ Quavo Fails Again At Trying To Apologize For Homophobic Comments About ILoveMakonnen

The popular Atlanta group, Migos, is sinking themselves in deeper water in regards to their LGBTQ politics.

Back in January, rapper and artist of the hit single “Tuesday,” ILoveMakonnen, posted a tweet coming out as gay.

And since y'all love breaking news, here's some old news to break, I'm gay. And now I've told u about my life, maybe u can go life yours❤ — Waters Makonnen (@iLoveMakonnen5D) January 20, 2017

When Migos was asked about ILoveMakonnen’s revelation in Rolling Stone, member Quavo responded “Damn, Makonnen!” Then when the interviewer mentioned the support ILoveMakonnen received, Qavo continued, “They supported him?” and Offset added “That’s because the world is f**ked up.” Member Takeoff finished, “This world is not right.” In the article, they even insinuated that they felt deceived by ILoveMakonnen’s revelation because they only understood him as someone who talked about “trapping and selling Molly.”

After backlash, the group issued an apology via Twitter saying, “We feel the world is f**ked up that people feel like they have to hide and we’re asked to comment on someone’s sexuality. We have no problem with anyone’s sexual preference. We love all people, gay or straight and we apologize if we offended anyone.”

Now, in a recent interview with Billboard they were asked to comment again and member Quavo said, ““If you real from the heart, you real from the heart.” He continues, “That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.”

However, Quavo still seemed unable to reconcile ILoveMakonnen’s sexuality with his previous history of selling drugs and being “hard”…as in, you can’t be gay, sell Molly, and be “hard” at the same time. He insists, “When [Makonnen’s] music came out I thought it was hard, so if he would’ve come out the same way…” Then instead of unpacking his beliefs further, he proclaimed, “I got a record with Frank Ocean [‘Slide,’ a Calvin Harris track featuring Migos and Ocean]. That closes my case.”

It appears Migos could use a lesson on “tokenism,” when an institution or group (e.g. Migos) recruits one person from a marginalized group (e.g. Frank Ocean) to prove that they’re not bigoted — that is a fail. Quavo seemed like he was about to unpack his stereotypical beliefs about gay people, but missed the opportunity. I guess Migos is not yet up for the challenge.

