News
Home > News

SMH: Georgia High School Student Wants to ‘Exterminate All N**gers’

Disgusting.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

16 hours ago
Leave a comment

Empty desks in classroom

Source: Hill Street Studios / Getty


North Cobb County High School is currently under investigation after racist comments allegedly made by a student went viral on social media.

A spokesperson for the school said the racially-charged social media post was brought to the attention of officials at the school. Police confirmed the person involved was a student but wouldn’t comment on any disciplinary measures due to privacy laws.

In the racist comments, which were done on Snapchat, the student mentions Black people as the n-word, wanting slavery back, wanting to be the person who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln and much more. One parent parent told CBS 46 that they feel they’re being kept in the dark, while the school says the administration is answering any questions from parents who call.

The administration sent a text to parents alerting them to an internal investigation and even wrote them a letter, saying, “The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school. The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures. We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Cobb officials said they’ll have a few additional officers on campus on Friday due to the rumor of a threat.

Georgia , high school , north cobb , racist , Slavery

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full…
 13 hours ago
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 23 hours ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 3 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 4 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 5 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 5 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 6 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 6 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 6 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 6 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
Photos