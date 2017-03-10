SMH: Georgia High School Student Wants to ‘Exterminate All N**gers’

North Cobb County High School is currently under investigation after racist comments allegedly made by a student went viral on social media.

A spokesperson for the school said the racially-charged social media post was brought to the attention of officials at the school. Police confirmed the person involved was a student but wouldn’t comment on any disciplinary measures due to privacy laws.

In the racist comments, which were done on Snapchat, the student mentions Black people as the n-word, wanting slavery back, wanting to be the person who assassinated President Abraham Lincoln and much more. One parent parent told CBS 46 that they feel they’re being kept in the dark, while the school says the administration is answering any questions from parents who call.

Hey @CobbSchools, are you aware that a student (Zach Holt) at North Cobb High school is sending threats to black students? pic.twitter.com/796B25F2L8 — Ruthless🇳🇬 (@RuthOhanu) March 9, 2017

The administration sent a text to parents alerting them to an internal investigation and even wrote them a letter, saying, “The North Cobb High School administration and staff does not condone this type of profane and bigoted behavior in our school. The message was deplorable and we denounce everything about it. We take this matter very seriously and we are addressing it in accordance with Cobb County School District policies and procedures. We will use this as an opportunity to remind ourselves why we are here and that we, as a school community, stand for respect and inclusion. This must be a place where all are free to learn in a safe and welcoming environment.”

Cobb officials said they’ll have a few additional officers on campus on Friday due to the rumor of a threat.

