Part Two Of ‘The Get Down’ Drops Full Trailer Ahead Of April Premiere

Part two of 'The Get Down' looks even bigger, better and more dramatic!

Written By: Danielle Jennings

6 hours ago
The spring premieres of a lot of your favorite shows are starting to return and now we can add the glitzy musical drama The Get Down to the list, as Netflix has just dropped the official full trailer for the second part of the series executive-produced by Nas.

It was last summer when Netflix premiered its most expensive series in history, unleashing the Baz Luhrman directed and produced musical show The Get Down on audiences to much delight. Now part two of the series has arrived and by the looks of the first full trailer things are about to get out of control for Zeke, Mylene and the rest of the cast.

The synopsis for Season Two reads:

“The Get Down,” which picks up a year after the mid-season finale, in 1978, and finds young lovers Zeke (Justice Smith) and Mylene (Herizen Guardiola) caught in the middle of a cultural revolution as hip-hop’s rise continues. The pair will continue to pursue their dreams against a fraught backdrop that includes a bankrupt New York City, ruthless gangsters, and money-hungry record label execs.

Additional cast members Shameik Moore (as “Shaolin Fantastic,”) Skylan Brooks (as “Ra Ra”), Tremaine Brown, Jr. (as “Boo Boo.”) Yahya Abdul-Mateen (“Cadillac,”)  Mamoudou Athie (“Grandmaster Flash,”)  Jimmy Smits (“Francisco Cruz” aka “Papa Fuerte”) and Jaden Smith (Marcus “Dizzee” Kipling) all return for part two as their characters have to deal with fame, love and trying to become legendary.

You can check out the FULL trailer for The Get Down BELOW:


 

