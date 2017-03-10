Silento Is Home Free!!!

The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” star was held up in Dubai for the past week after allegedly pocketing $80,000 from a concert promoter and bailing on two gigs. TMZ reports that though authorities wanted to seize his passport and arrest him, because he’s 19, he’s still considered underage. After Silento paid his full debt to the promoter, the court gave him the all-clear to head back to the States.

