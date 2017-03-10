Fasho Celebrity News
Silento Is Home Free!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

52 mins ago
The “Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)” star was held up in Dubai for the past week after allegedly pocketing $80,000 from a concert promoter and bailing on two gigs. TMZ reports that though authorities wanted to seize his passport and arrest him, because he’s 19, he’s still considered underage. After Silento paid his full debt to the promoter, the court gave him the all-clear to head back to the States.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • He’s lucky he isn’t a couple years older or he might have been stuck out there a lot longer.
  • This is why it’s important to live up to your word and follow through on promises.
  • He probably isn’t rushing back to Dubai anytime soon.
Photos