Dave Chappelle Speaks On Police Reform In Ohio

Dave Chappelle paid a visit to a council meeting in Yellowsprings, OH where he reflected on personal experiences and interactions he’s had with law enforcement. What’s the next step for mending relationships? Dave may have the answers.

“I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard, because this is a golden opportunity,” said Chappelle, who lives in the town. “Literally you could kill the game. In this Trump era, there’s an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme. We can make our corner of the world outstanding.”

The local police chief, Dave Hale, resigned in January after police attempts to disperse a partying New Year’s Eve crowd created chaos and caused distress for many residents. According to reports, police fired a taser at one reveler, missing the man but raising concerns that the darts could have hit bystanders.

Chappelle made his appearance during a council review of a report on the tactics the police officers used that night.” – CNN

Salute to Dave Chappelle. Celebrity or not, let us all continue to be proactive in our community.

