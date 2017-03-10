JustAsh
Trending
Home > JustAsh

Dave Chappelle Speaks On Police Reform In Ohio

Written By: justash

41 mins ago
Leave a comment
Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty

Dave Chappelle paid a visit to a council meeting in Yellowsprings, OH where he reflected on personal experiences and interactions he’s had with law enforcement. What’s the next step for mending relationships? Dave may have the answers.

“I would beseech the council to look deeply and to look hard, because this is a golden opportunity,” said Chappelle, who lives in the town. “Literally you could kill the game. In this Trump era, there’s an opportunity to show everybody that local politics reigns supreme. We can make our corner of the world outstanding.”

The local police chief, Dave Hale, resigned in January after police attempts to disperse a partying New Year’s Eve crowd created chaos and caused distress for many residents. According to reports, police fired a taser at one reveler, missing the man but raising concerns that the darts could have hit bystanders.

Chappelle made his appearance during a council review of a report on the tactics the police officers used that night.” – CNN 

Salute to Dave Chappelle. Celebrity or not, let us all continue to be proactive in our community.

justash show graphic

Source: Radio One / Radio One

ashmac , Dave Chappelle , Just Ash , Just in , midday mayhem , Police , Police Reform , This Just In

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 7 hours ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 2 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 3 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 4 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 5 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 5 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 5 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 7 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 week ago
Photos