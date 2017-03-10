Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

#WTFasho Nicki Minaj Makes Hits Not Diss Tracks

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

1 hour ago
Leave a comment

After dropping a trio of new tracks on Thursday night, Nicki Minaj broke down her rationale for not giving Remy Ma a full lyrical response.

In an Instagram caption, Nic explained that queens don’t work on “peasant time.” Instead, they move exclusively on “#QueenTime.” She continued, “Diss records can’t be lies… Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS and diss u ON them.”

Later in the caption, Nicki gave Remy a challenge: “Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”

Fasho Thoughts:

  • Will she ever mention Remy’s name or is she gonna keep calling her “Sheneneh”?
  • Nicki’s being strategic. She’s making records that will further her career while taking digs at Remy.
  • At least Nicki’s acknowledging the diss now. We’re guessing this battle is just getting started.
  • Nicki had two weeks and still couldn’t come back with a proper response. Remy wins — at least this round
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

22 photos Launch gallery

The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

Continue reading #WTFasho Nicki Minaj Makes Hits Not Diss Tracks

The Best Remy Ma vs Nicki Minaj Memes

#WTFasho , Diss , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , hits , Makes , minaj , nicki , Not , tracks

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
HBO Just Announced Miniseries About Trump’s Rise To…
 9 hours ago
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 2 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 3 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 4 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 5 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 5 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 5 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 1 week ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 week ago
Photos