WTFasho Nicki Minaj Makes Hits Not Diss Tracks

After dropping a trio of new tracks on Thursday night, Nicki Minaj broke down her rationale for not giving Remy Ma a full lyrical response.
In an Instagram caption, Nic explained that queens don’t work on “peasant time.” Instead, they move exclusively on “#QueenTime.” She continued, “Diss records can’t be lies… Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS and diss u ON them.”
Later in the caption, Nicki gave Remy a challenge: “Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”
Fasho Thoughts:
- Will she ever mention Remy’s name or is she gonna keep calling her “Sheneneh”?
- Nicki’s being strategic. She’s making records that will further her career while taking digs at Remy.
- At least Nicki’s acknowledging the diss now. We’re guessing this battle is just getting started.
- Nicki had two weeks and still couldn’t come back with a proper response. Remy wins — at least this round
