WTFasho Nicki Minaj Makes Hits Not Diss Tracks

After dropping a trio of new tracks on Thursday night, Nicki Minaj broke down her rationale for not giving Remy Ma a full lyrical response.

In an Instagram caption, Nic explained that queens don’t work on “peasant time.” Instead, they move exclusively on “#QueenTime.” She continued, “Diss records can’t be lies… Great diss records are FACTS. But here at Young Money, we don’t do diss records, we drop HIT RECORDS and diss u ON them.”

Later in the caption, Nicki gave Remy a challenge: “Now I got a countdown of my own for Sheneneh. You got 72 hours to drop a hit and I’ll give you half a million dollars if you can book ANY show or interview without mentioning the Queen name.”

Fasho Thoughts:

Will she ever mention Remy’s name or is she gonna keep calling her “Sheneneh”?

Nicki’s being strategic. She’s making records that will further her career while taking digs at Remy.

At least Nicki’s acknowledging the diss now. We’re guessing this battle is just getting started.

Nicki had two weeks and still couldn’t come back with a proper response. Remy wins — at least this round