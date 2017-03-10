SharifDKingLive Amine – “RED MERCEDES” (Audio)

The Portland trailblazer Amine is back with new music that is said to trump his billboard chart topping song “Caroline.” This time around Amine is riding around a bit more extravagant than usual. after the success of his last single Amine is ready to show off his Red Mercedes. It’s perfect timing considering the weather will change gears soon. with all that coming into play, im sure we can look for a spring/summer project from Amine sometime in the near future. Listen to “Red Mercedes” below and added bonus as well.
