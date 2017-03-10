50 Cent Dropping A Greatest Hits Album

All this time 50 never dropped a greatest hits album?

Who wouldn’t mind reminiscing listening to “In Da Club,” or “Windowshopper,” I wouldn’t mind!

“Scheduled for release on March 31, Best of 50 Cent is set to arrive 14 years after Fif’s major label debut, Get Rich or Die Tryin’, which is widely touted as one of the all-time greatest hip-hop albums.

Features on the compilation include Nate Dogg, Mobb Deep, Olivia, Justin Timberlake, and more.” – HNHH

The album includes:

1. In Da Club

2. 21 Questions (Feat. Nate Dogg)

3. P.I.M.P.

4. Disco Inferno

5. Candy Shop (Feat. Olivia)

6. Just a Lil Bit

7. Outta Control (Remix) (Feat. Mobb Deep)

8. Hustler’s Ambition

9. Best Friend (Remix) (Feat. Olivia)

10. Window Shopper

11. Ayo Technology (Feat. Justin Timberlake and Timbaland)

12. I Get Money

13. Straight to the Bank

14. I’ll Still Kill (Feat. Akon)

15. Get Up

16. I Get It In

17. Baby by Me (Feat. Ne-Yo)

18. How to Rob (Feat. The Madd Rapper) (BONUS TRACK)

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: