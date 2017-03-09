Da Brat Opens Up About Hanging Out With Biggie The Night He Was Shot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Twenty years ago today, on March 9, 1997, The Notorious B.I.G. was shot and killed in a drive by after he performed at the Soul Train Music Awards. Da Brat, who was hanging out with Biggie in the hours leading up to his untimely passing, tells the story of how things suddenly went from a night of celebration, to a horrible, life-changing discovery outside of the hospital that Biggie was rushed to after the shooting.

Biggie’s death seemed to rock the whole world- at the time he was one of hip-hop’s most beloved and best-selling rappers. But nobody felt it harder than the loved ones surrounding Biggie. Watch the exclusive video above to hear Da Brat share her story of her last few hours with her friend, Notorious B.I.G., on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

