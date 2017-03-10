The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Why There’s Nothing Wrong With Ciara’s Family Photoshoot [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

14 hours ago
Leave a comment


Ciara did a beautiful photoshoot with her family in Harper’s Bazaar, featuring herself, Baby Future, and husband Russell Wilson intertwined in a bare, minimalist aesthetic in front of a simple grey backdrop. In one of the photos, posted by Ciara to her personal social media, everybody is nude.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Though the shoot was mostly praised, some took to social media to slam the singer for seeking attention. Check out this exclusive video for more on this story from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Ciara Rushing Into Pregnancy? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Future The Reason Ciara Isn’t Friends With The Kardashians Anymore? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Is Ciara Spending Too Much Time In Legal Battles With Future? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

6 photos Launch gallery

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Continue reading Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Ciara’s Maternity Photo Shoot For Harper’s Bazaar Will Make Your Ovaries Jump

Mommy-to-be again Ciara is casually glam and glowing for her latest shoot.

baby , ciara , Future , nude , Photoshoot , Russell Wilson

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 2 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 3 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 4 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 5 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 5 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 5 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 7 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 week ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 week ago
Photos