Music & Entertainment
Home > Music & Entertainment

Diddy’s Premiering ‘Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story’ At The Tribeca Film Festival

Great news on #BiggieDay.

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

19 hours ago
Leave a comment

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Ready for some dope news on #BiggieDay?

In commemoration of the 20th anniversary of Bad Boy Entertainment, Diddy will premiere Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival. The long-awaited documentary gives a behind-the-scenes look at Bad Boy’s legacy as Diddy rallies the label’s key players for last year’s reunion shows at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

“I am blessed to be introducing our film at the Tribeca Film Festival,” Diddy told Billboard“Tribeca brings the biggest names in entertainment and culture together with visionaries from across industries to celebrate the power of storytelling. There is no better place to share the story behind the Bad Boy movement and this unprecedented musical event.”

Film appearances include Ma$e, Lil’ Kim, Faith Evans, Total, and — of course — the late Notorious B.I.G. The Live Nation Productions doc will also feature Mario Winans, 112, among others. It was directed by Daniel Kaufman.

 

SOURCE: Billboard, YouTube

Bad Boy , diddy , Tribeca Film Festival

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 2 days ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 3 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 4 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 4 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 5 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 5 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 5 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 5 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 7 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 1 week ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 week ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 week ago
Photos