La’Porsha Renae Decides to Leave the Gay Lifestyle After Two Years

Written By: Alea Jo

17 hours ago
American Idol alum, La’Porsha Renae unfortunately pulled the “I’m not homophobic, but…” card this week, with some peculiar comments on the LGBTQ “lifestyle.” After denying that she was homophobic, the singer went on a Twitter rant on Wednesday (Mar. 8), in which she claimed that being gay was a “choice.” How does she know? Well, because Renae chose to be straight after a two-year stint of playing for the other team.

“Phobia is a fear. I’m not afraid of homosexuals, nor do I hate them. I respect and love EVERYONE,” Renae tweeted, only moments before presenting her argument. The singer, who came in second in the final season of the popular singing competition, went on to cite her own experience with sexuality as proof of her theory. “You’re wrong to think it’s not a choice for some….because it was for me,” she wrote. “I chose to be heterosexual after being homosexual for 2 years. I chose a belief system that felt TRUE to my spirit. #TRUTH.” Of course the LGBTQ community went nuts, shredding her comments to pieces, but Renae stood her ground. “U haven’t walked in my shoes, so don’t try to diagnose me…it’s not your place 2 tell me what I was/wasn’t,” she continued.

