The Citizen App Launches To Keep New Yorkers Informed About Neighborhood Crimes

CEO Andrew Frame has teamed up with community leaders like Russell Simmons to launch the perfect app that gives communities a sense of relief about what’s happening in their neighborhoods. The Citizen App, formerly known as Vigilante, will help to combat violence and improve community-police relations.

In a city like New York, it’s essential to to be mindful of what’s going on in your surrounding area. The app notifies you when a crime or other major incident is reported to 911 near you. It allows for the live-streaming of incidents and gives you complete transparency of your neighborhood. Frame, who is the founder and CEO of Citizen, stated, “The time has come for technology to play a greater role in creating transparency and safety in our everyday lives. Citizen empowers us with the tools we need to be safe and remain informed.”

Citizen is supported by a coalition of community and business leaders, like mogul Russell Simmons, who believe in the power of transparency and the pivotal role of technology in community policing. He said of the application, “I have always been vocal about criminal justice and the Citizen app is a way to increase accountability. While we have seen the relationship between law enforcement and civilians become strained over the last few years, including several instances that have resulted in tragedy, this app allows the police and community work together to rebuild trust.”

Check out the video above, introducing Citizen. The app is now available on both iOS and Android.

Also On 101.1 The Wiz: