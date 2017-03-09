News
Home > News

So Cute! T-Boz’s Finally Shares Adorable Son With The World

Check out the picture she posted!

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

3 hours ago
Leave a comment

ASCAP 27th Annual Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: David Livingston / Getty


It was revealed back in 2015 that TLC member, T-Boz, was adopting a son. However, the singer kept this aspect of her life under wraps until yesterday. In honor of #InternationalWomensDay, the singer had this to post:

 

How adorable!

T-Boz has mentioned before that she wanted to adopt a baby from Haiti, however, her son’s place of origin is unknown. The boy is a beautiful addition to her family, joining T-Boz’s 17-year-old daughter with rapper Mack 10. Hopefully, the singer will share more of her motherly journey in the near future.

T-Boz , tlc

Also On 101.1 The Wiz:
comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 1 day ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 2 days ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 3 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 3 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 4 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 4 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 4 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 4 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 6 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 7 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 1 week ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 1 week ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 1 week ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 1 week ago
Photos