Today Marks 20 Years Since The Death Of Biggie Smalls!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

1 hour ago
Today marks 20 years since the tragic death of Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G.

  • Biggie was shot four times by an unknown gunman while sitting at a traffic light in Los Angeles. His entourage rushed him to Cedars-Sinai for an emergency thoracotomy, but doctor’s were unable to save him.  He was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.
  • 16 days after his death, Biggie’s double-disc second album was released and made it to number-one on the charts, eventually being certified Diamond.
  • Though the attack is believed to be gang-related, the case is still unsolved.
  • Biggie’s death came six months after that of his West Coast rival, Tupac Shakur.
  • There were over 350 mourners at Biggie’s funeral, including Queen Latifah, Flavor Flav, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Run-D.M.C., DJ Kool Herc, Busta Rhymes, Salt-N-Pepa, Foxy Brown and more.
  • The story of Big’s life and death are told in the 2009 bio-pic Notorious.

Two decades after his death, Christopher Wallace continues to be relevant. This year, Biggie’s ex-wife Faith Evans plans to release an album of duets called The King and I. USA Network is also working on a new series called Unsolved investigating the murders of Biggie and Tupac.

 

