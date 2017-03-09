Today Marks 20 Years Since The Death Of Biggie Smalls!!!

Today marks 20 years since the tragic death of Christopher Wallace, a.k.a. The Notorious B.I.G.
- Biggie was shot four times by an unknown gunman while sitting at a traffic light in Los Angeles. His entourage rushed him to Cedars-Sinai for an emergency thoracotomy, but doctor’s were unable to save him. He was pronounced dead at 1:15 a.m.
- 16 days after his death, Biggie’s double-disc second album was released and made it to number-one on the charts, eventually being certified Diamond.
- Though the attack is believed to be gang-related, the case is still unsolved.
- Biggie’s death came six months after that of his West Coast rival, Tupac Shakur.
- There were over 350 mourners at Biggie’s funeral, including Queen Latifah, Flavor Flav, Mary J. Blige, Lil’ Kim, Lil’ Cease, Run-D.M.C., DJ Kool Herc, Busta Rhymes, Salt-N-Pepa, Foxy Brown and more.
- The story of Big’s life and death are told in the 2009 bio-pic Notorious.
Two decades after his death, Christopher Wallace continues to be relevant. This year, Biggie’s ex-wife Faith Evans plans to release an album of duets called The King and I. USA Network is also working on a new series called Unsolved investigating the murders of Biggie and Tupac.
19 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace
14 photos Launch gallery
19 Years Later We Remember Christopher “Biggie” Wallace
1.1 of 14
2.2 of 14
3.3 of 14
4.4 of 14
5.5 of 14
6.6 of 14
7.7 of 14
8.8 of 14
9.9 of 14
10.10 of 14
11.11 of 14
12.12 of 14
13.13 of 14
14.14 of 14
comments – Add Yours