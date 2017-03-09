Bad Boy DOC On The Way!!!

Last year it was all about the reunion. This time around, Puffy’s bringing the Bad Boy Records family to the big screen.
Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: The Bad Boy Story is set to premiere at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival in New York City. The documentary offers an in-depth and behind-the-scenes look at the iconic label, now in its 20th year. It includes the two nights of anniversary concerts honoring the late Notorious B.I.G. at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center last May.
Lil’ Kim, Mase, Faith Evans, Mario Winans, 112 are just some of the artists featured in the film.
Fasho Thoughts:
- Love him or hate him, you can’t deny Diddy’s influence.
- What Bad Boy stars do you hope to see pop up? The Lox? Black Rob?
- We still don’t know how the film will eventually be released. It could come out in theaters, On Demand, or maybe even on Revolt TV.
- There’s nothing like a well made documentary to learn a little more about your favorite artists and appreciate all that goes into entertaining the fans.
