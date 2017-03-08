The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary’s Tea: Why Tyga Is Unprofessional [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

12 hours ago
Tyga is in some legal hot water after not showing up to a court hearing for a lawsuit against him. To make matters worse, he was already in the wrong for what he was being accused of in the lawsuit.

As Rickey Smiley notes, it all just sounds super unprofessional. Check out this exclusive video to hear more from Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

