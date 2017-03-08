The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Juicy Explains Why Her Latest Tattoo Hurt So Much [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

7 hours ago
Juicy was the talk of the town when she attended Black Ink Crew artist Ceaser‘s grand opening for his new Atlanta shop. She sat down to get herself a new tattoo, and even though Juicy is a tough cookie, the pain of getting this tatt was definitely more than she was expecting.

Juicy carried on with so much screaming during her tattoo, it literally made headlines. She explains to Headkrack & Rickey Smiley why her threshold for pain was so much lower than we all anticipated. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

