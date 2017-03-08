The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Who Should Replace Nick Cannon On “America’s Got Talent”? [EXCLUSIVE]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

7 hours ago
Nick Cannon has hosted NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” for 8 seasons, but after some jokes on his comedy special got him into some hot water with NBC execs, Nick has decided to leave the show. So who’s going to replace him? Well, on the short list are reportedly Marlon Wayans, Tone Bell and Brandon Mychal Smith.

So who would be best for the show? As Headkrack says, the obvious choice is Marlon Wayans, but the other two actors are equally talented, and might bring something fresher to the gig. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

America's Got Talent , bradon mychal smith , Marlon Wayans , Nick Cannon , Tone Bell

