The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Home > The Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Hip-Hop Spot: How Safaree Shed Light On His & Nicki Minaj’s Relationship [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Written By: 101.1 The WIZ

7 hours ago
Leave a comment


Rumors and speculations about Safaree and Nicki Minaj‘s relationship have been swirling for years now, especially after their romance met a public demise so closely followed by Nicki & Meek Mill‘s relationship. With more attention on Nicki Minaj now than there has been in a while, Safaree went on Wendy Williams show and helped clarify some of rumors that have been floating round.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It was actually a really informative and positive interview, and of course, we can’t help but hope the two will rekindle their romance again. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: Why Foxy Brown Jumped Into The Remy Ma Vs. Nicki Minaj Beef [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Do Nicki Minaj & Safaree Belong Together? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Did Nicki Minaj Get Safaree Samuels Banned? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

0 photos Launch gallery

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Continue reading Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

Nicki Minaj & Safaree’s Relationship Through The Years (PHOTOS)

#Video , Hip-Hop Spot , nicki minaj , Safaree

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 14 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 day ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 4 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 4 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 7 days ago
Photos