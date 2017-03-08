Uncategorized
Home > Uncategorized

Dave Chappelle Addresses an Ohio Council on Police Reform

Written By: Alea Jo

8 hours ago
Leave a comment

Birthday Celebration For Chris Spencer

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty


There’s an old saying that goes, “all politics is local.” Dave Chappelle apparently takes that sentiment very much to heart. Recently, the comedian showed up to his local Yellow Springs, Ohio town hall meeting to talk about police reform in the wake of an incident that took place on New Year’s Eve when police tazed two people who attended the city’s celebration. Chappelle happened to attend the festivities that night, which might be part of the reason he decided to make his feelings known before the City Council.

Chappelle described the incident as a “huge gaffe,” but before offering criticism, he opened up about how the local police force personally protected him in the past, while reminiscing about the officers he personally knew growing up. He then decried the current state of the Yellow Springs Police Department saying that, “We’re being policed by what feels like an alien force.”


READ MORE: Uproxx.com

Article Courtesy of Uproxx

Picture Courtesy of Earl Gibson III and Getty Images

Video Courtesy of WKEF-TV and WRGT-TV Dayton, YouTube, and Uproxx

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

62 photos Launch gallery

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

Continue reading President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

President Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, Michelle Obama, Bon Jovi, Bruce Springsteen & More Rally To Get Out The Vote in Philly [Photos]

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 07: Chelsea Clinton, President Barack Obama, Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, President Bill Clinton, investment banker, co-founder of the hedge fund Eaglevale Partners, Marc Mezvinsky, First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama and singer-songwriter, actor, Jon Bon Jovi on stage during Hillary Clinton holds Get Out The Vote Rally with Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi at Independence Hall on November 7, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic)

Dave Chappelle , Dayton , Ohio , Police , reform , State , Yellow Springs

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 14 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 1 day ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 4 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 4 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 7 days ago
Photos