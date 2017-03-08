Casey “Tot Mom” Anthony: I Sleep “Pretty Good at Night”

It was the trial that captivated (and horrified) the nation in 2011: a parent accused of killing her child. Months after two-year-old Caylee Marie Anthony went missing (and whose skeletal remains were later discovered in the woods), her mother, Casey Anthony, was charged with first-degree murder. Prosecutors wanted the death penalty; instead, in a still-much-discussed decision by a Florida jury, Anthony was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, and aggravated child abuse.
(She was convicted on four counts of lying to law enforcement, although two counts were eventually dropped, and served three years in prison.)
In her first interview with the press since the trial six years ago, Anthony said, “I don’t give a sh*t about what anyone thinks about me… I’m OK with myself, I sleep pretty good at night.” America’s “most hated mom,” to quote Nancy Grace, understands why people feel the way they do about her — even her defense attorney thought she was guilty — but she swears, “I’m still not even certain as I stand here today about what happened.”
READ MORE: Uproxx.com
Article Courtesy of Uproxx
Picture Courtesy of Pool and Getty Images
Video Courtesy of WPTV-TV West Palm Beach and YouTube
