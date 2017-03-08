Uncategorized
‘Get Out’ Sparks Criticism From Samuel L. Jackson Over Black British Actors Who Portray African-Americans On Film

Apple Store Soho Presents The Cast Of 'Kong: Skull Island'

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

“I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that,” Jackson said.


The satirical horror film Get Out, which in its second week held box-office success, prompted a controversial response from one of Hollywood’s most respected actors, Samuel L. Jackson, The Guardian reports.

Jackson used a Tuesday interview on New York’s Hot 97 radio station to comment on British actor Daniel Kaluuya’s portrayal of an African-American man trapped in liberal White America, leading to a larger conversation regarding specific members of the Black diaspora and their entitlement to communicate the historical context of the African-American experience on film.

“There are a lot of black British actors in these movies,” Jackson said during the segment. “I tend to wonder what that movie [Get Out] would have been with an American brother who really feels that.

“Daniel grew up in a country where they’ve been interracial dating for a hundred years,” he said. “What would a brother from America have made of that role? Some things are universal, but [not everything].”

Jackson continued, touching on Ava Duvernay’s award-winning film Selma and the casting of David Oyelowo as Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

“There are some brothers in America who could have been in that movie who would have had a different idea about how King thinks,” he said.

Jackson pointed to two factors: British actors “don’t cost as much,” and argued directors/casting agents believe British actors are more classically trained.

Star Wars star John Boyenga used Twitter to swipe at Jackson’s argument.

“Black brits vs African-American. A stupid ass conflict we don’t have time for,” Boyenga tweeted on Tuesday night.

What do you think of Jackson’s critique? Sound off in the comments below.

SEE ALSO:

No Charges For North Carolina Cop Who Slammed 15-Year-Old Student To Ground

Chance The Rapper Rents Out Critically Acclaimed Film, ‘Get Out’ For the Hood

 

