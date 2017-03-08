LeBron James Shows Some Love for His Wife Savannah Online

AKRON, Ohio — LeBron James hit a slam dunk on social media Tuesday night with a post about his wife, Savannah.
“Wife, mother, businesswoman, philanthropist… you embody the spirit of the modern woman. I am so proud of you & proud to be your side kick.” #myqueen #mycenter #justagirlfromakron #fireismine #therealstar #jamesgang.”
Within a few hours, the post was shared more than 1,000 times and nabbed more than 41,000 likes.
READ MORE: WKYC.com
Article Courtesy of WKYC Channel 3 News Cleveland
Picture Courtesy of Jim Spellman, WireImage, and Getty Images
