BET Shows Love To Notorious B.I.G!!!

BET has big plans to pay tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. tomorrow (Thursday). The network will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death with a slate of special programming called #Biggie20.

First there’s a BET Social tribute called “Kick in the Lyrics” which will feature Jason Derulo, Dej Loaf, Method Man and more rapping to Biggie’s “Juicy” — a cappella.

There’s also a new special called I Talked To: Biggie. The program will feature Lil Cease, Raekwon, DJ Premier and 112 telling behind-the-scenes stories about the larger-than-life rapper. It will be a digital-only premiere, rolling out on BET.com and the BET Now app starting at noon ET.

And BET Jams will present a marathon of Biggie-themed music video playlists and original content during its TBT (ThrowBack Thursday) hours starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Fasho Thoughts:

“The greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th.”

Let’s test your Biggie IQ: Can you rap your favorite Biggie verse — without a beat or looking at the lyrics?

No matter what your age is, you should know about the greats like Biggie Smalls.

Get ready for a day of debates about if Biggie is over or underrated, really deserves to be in the Top 5 and where he’d be if he were still here.

Just because BET has a TV tribute doesn’t mean you can’t honor Biggie in your own way.