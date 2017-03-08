Fasho Celebrity News
Home > Fasho Celebrity News

BET Shows Love To Notorious B.I.G!!!

Written By: Don Juan Fasho

1 hour ago
Leave a comment

BET has big plans to pay tribute to the late Notorious B.I.G. tomorrow (Thursday). The network will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the rapper’s death with a slate of special programming called #Biggie20.

First there’s a BET Social tribute called “Kick in the Lyrics” which will feature Jason Derulo, Dej Loaf, Method Man and more rapping to Biggie’s “Juicy” — a cappella.

There’s also a new special called I Talked To: Biggie. The program will feature Lil Cease, Raekwon, DJ Premier and 112 telling behind-the-scenes stories about the larger-than-life rapper. It will be a digital-only premiere, rolling out on BET.com and the BET Now app starting at noon ET.

And BET Jams will present a marathon of Biggie-themed music video playlists and original content during its TBT (ThrowBack Thursday) hours starting at 7 a.m. ET.

Fasho Thoughts:

  • “The greatest rapper of all time died on March 9th.”
  • Let’s test your Biggie IQ: Can you rap your favorite Biggie verse — without a beat or looking at the lyrics?
  • No matter what your age is, you should know about the greats like Biggie Smalls.
  • Get ready for a day of debates about if Biggie is over or underrated, really deserves to be in the Top 5 and where he’d be if he were still here.
  • Just because BET has a TV tribute doesn’t mean you can’t honor Biggie in your own way.
don juan fasho

Source: Radio One / Don Juan Fasho

Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS]

39 photos Launch gallery

Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS]

Continue reading BET Shows Love To Notorious B.I.G!!!

Biggie IG Tributes [PHOTOS]

He’s arguably the greatest rapper to ever it the hip hop game. Each year on his birthday and the anniversary of his death we #turnup and recognize the late great veteran –  Biggie. Here are some of the best IG tributes to Big Poppa. #salute #wewillalwaysloveyou

B.I.G. , BET , donjuanfasho , Fasho Celebrity News , love , Notorious , shows , to

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Whitney Houston’s Brother Found High and Unconscious
 9 hours ago
Safaree Visits ‘Wendy Williams’ To Dish On Nicki…
 24 hours ago
Ben Carson just referred to slaves as ‘immigrants’
 2 days ago
Sheree Whitfield Drops A Major Bombshell About Her Ex-Husband
 2 days ago
New Couple Alert? Ceasar From Black Ink Crew…
 3 days ago
Bobby Brown Pays Homage To Bobbi Kristina On…
 3 days ago
Cincinnati Skyline
Stream Insomniac Lamb$ New EP ‘Thanks 4 Nothing’…
 3 days ago
Black ‘ANTM’ Contestant Reveals Racist Treatment By Cops…
 3 days ago
Billboard Exposes Chris Brown’s Ongoing Battles With Drugs,…
 5 days ago
Netflix Announces Premiere Date, Releases Trailer For Dave…
 6 days ago
Boosie Badazz Calls Out ‘Fake B**ches’ Over The…
 6 days ago
Watch! Jaden Smith Blows Our Mind With A…
 6 days ago
LeCrae
Lacrae Is Taking Over Facebook & Twitter Chat Live!!!
 6 days ago
Resurrection! Demetrius Shipp Jr. Is The Spitting Image…
 6 days ago
Photos